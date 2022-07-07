TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.39) to GBX 250 ($3.03) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.78% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 220 ($2.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 318 ($3.85).

TI Fluid Systems stock traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 150.80 ($1.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,726. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7,540.00. TI Fluid Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 141.40 ($1.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 329 ($3.98). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 165.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 199.30.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

