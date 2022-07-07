Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Stock Price Up 4%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.78. Approximately 171,465 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 216,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

