Tnf LLC Acquires Shares of 128,859 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Tnf LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 128,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,254,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tnf LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $47.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

