Tnf LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tnf LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tnf LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,652,000 after acquiring an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $933,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.94. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

