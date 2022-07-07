Tnf LLC Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tnf LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Tnf LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 259,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 145,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.87 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

