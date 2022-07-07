Tnf LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Tnf LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IHI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 439.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $51.35 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

