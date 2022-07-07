Tobam Acquires 41,730 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 477.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares during the quarter. Tobam owned approximately 0.05% of DaVita worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after acquiring an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $51,192,000. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 19,341 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,754,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.78%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com cut DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on DaVita from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

DaVita Company Profile (Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.