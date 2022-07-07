Tobam Buys 684 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.92.

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $556.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $541.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

