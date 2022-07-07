Tobam Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tobam increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 74.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $14,234,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $492.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $399.20 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.05.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,498 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

