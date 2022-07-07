Tobam Has $4.70 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Tobam grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2,850.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total transaction of $1,540,797.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM stock opened at $477.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $480.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $445.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $435.02.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.38.

Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.