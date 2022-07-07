Tobam Has $771,000 Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 339,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 47,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 103,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,762,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 54,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

