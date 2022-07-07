Tobam Lowers Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Tobam trimmed its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 528,519 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,907 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,665,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,827,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $20.89 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $314.21 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

