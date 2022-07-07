Tobam Takes Position in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 107,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of Vermilion Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vermilion Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VET shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 27.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0464 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

