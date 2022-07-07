Toncoin (TON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and approximately $1.40 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 66.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.08 or 0.01243158 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00136868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00016556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00034229 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Toncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

