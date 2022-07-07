Toth Financial Advisory Corp Acquires 2,486 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 114,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 299.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 26,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Sysco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 355,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,025,000 after buying an additional 102,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.31. 42,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,108,149. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.03%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.