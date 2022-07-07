Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 112.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,370 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 0.05% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 1,280.0% during the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 45.8% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period.

Shares of UPRO traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.82. 208,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,920,019. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23.

