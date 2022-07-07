Toth Financial Advisory Corp Buys 21,135 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 3,464.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,135 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 67,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

STIP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,300. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.87 and a one year high of $107.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.