Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $3.40 Million Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.27. 5,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,100. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

