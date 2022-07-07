Toth Financial Advisory Corp Has $6.99 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11,900.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 59.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 56,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,106. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.45 and its 200 day moving average is $270.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

