Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.13. 41,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,764. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.