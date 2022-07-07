Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 22,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $7.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $622.00. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,418. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $626.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $727.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.93.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.