Toth Financial Advisory Corp Purchases 241 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.77. 38,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,880. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

