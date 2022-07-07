Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Position in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,120 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA UITB traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.30. 10,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,841. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.14 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.72.

