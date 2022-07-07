Tower Resources (CVE:TWR) Shares Down 15.2%

Tower Resources Ltd. (CVE:TWR – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 101,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 370,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The company has a market cap of C$37.97 million and a P/E ratio of -280.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21.
Tower Resources Company Profile (CVE:TWR)
