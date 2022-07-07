TradeUP Global (NASDAQ:TUGC) Trading Down 9.3%

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 33,277 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 60,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUGC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TradeUP Global by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $472,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TradeUP Global Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

