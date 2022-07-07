Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) PT Raised to GBX 354

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 292 ($3.54) to GBX 354 ($4.29) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.25) to GBX 319 ($3.86) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.75.

Trainline stock remained flat at $$3.64 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. Trainline has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

