TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $287.92

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 287.92 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 260 ($3.15). TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.27), with a volume of 4,782 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy from GBX 375 ($4.54) to GBX 465 ($5.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 341.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 287.72. The firm has a market cap of £204.97 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

