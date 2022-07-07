Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Trean Insurance Group stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 92,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,305. The company has a market capitalization of $307.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Trean Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 906,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,760,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after acquiring an additional 694,537 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 762,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trean Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

