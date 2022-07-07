Trias (TRY) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Trias coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trias alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,048.81 or 0.99989459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias (CRYPTO:TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one . Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.