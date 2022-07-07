Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) PT Lowered to C$2.25

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of TMQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,123. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.65. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,825,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

