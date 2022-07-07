Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.05.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.46). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 328,260.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

