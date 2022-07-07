TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0685 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.34 billion and $590.36 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0685 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000208 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,482,866,299 coins and its circulating supply is 92,482,876,186 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

