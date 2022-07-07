Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $16,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

TFC opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.