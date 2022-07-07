TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Shares Down 0.9%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.15 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 5,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 72,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 510.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other TScan Therapeutics news, CEO David P. Southwell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,569 shares in the company, valued at $615,932.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,519,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,605,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 37.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

