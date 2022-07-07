Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.07.

NYSE DHR opened at $260.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.37. The company has a market capitalization of $189.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

