Tsfg LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.