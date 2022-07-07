Tsfg LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 396.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 56,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,366 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 47,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 119,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 16.5% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,673 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.00.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,277.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,430 shares of company stock worth $9,076,960 over the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.