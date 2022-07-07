Tsfg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

NYSE:CRM opened at $172.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.17. The company has a market capitalization of $171.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.70, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total transaction of $322,129.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,586 shares in the company, valued at $17,232,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,443 shares of company stock worth $15,491,680. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

