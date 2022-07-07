Tsfg LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

VBR opened at $149.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $145.54 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

