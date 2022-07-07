Tsfg LLC Has $44,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $674,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.23 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Marriott International Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.