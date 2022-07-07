Tsfg LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VOO stock opened at $353.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $364.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

