Tsfg LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,390,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $81.26 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.47.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.