Tsfg LLC Sells 278 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 3.6% of Tsfg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $839,720,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,795 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average is $108.96. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at $18,787,888.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,146,804 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

