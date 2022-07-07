TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.74

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 6432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

TUIFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 260 ($3.15) to GBX 285 ($3.45) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TUI from GBX 150 ($1.82) to GBX 160 ($1.94) in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42.

TUI ( OTCMKTS:TUIFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that TUI AG will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

