Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.20

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 49274 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

TUWOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.03) to GBX 87 ($1.05) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 74 ($0.90) to GBX 78 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tullow Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

