Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 31.54%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

