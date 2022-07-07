Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.67.
Shares of TRQ traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.72. 249,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,128. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.66. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
