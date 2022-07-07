Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.67.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$33.72. 249,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,128. The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.66. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of C$12.15 and a 12 month high of C$38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( TSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$510.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.