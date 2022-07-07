TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:SMIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 79.20 ($0.96). 99,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.77. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.80 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £166.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,920.00.
