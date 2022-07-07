TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) to Issue GBX 0.50 Dividend

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:SMIF traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 79.20 ($0.96). 99,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 83.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.77. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 76.80 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108 ($1.31). The firm has a market cap of £166.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,920.00.

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (Get Rating)

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

