UBS Group Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($43.75) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($43.75) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.50 ($60.94) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($52.08) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($81.25) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.33) target price on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €31.00 ($32.29) on Monday. Covestro has a one year low of €31.46 ($32.77) and a one year high of €60.24 ($62.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.