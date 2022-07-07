Umbrella Network (UMB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $318,495.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Umbrella Network

UMB uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

